Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Trading Up 8.1%

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.86 and last traded at $27.62. Approximately 3,400,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 292% from the average daily volume of 866,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

Separately, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.72.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.67. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGO. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

