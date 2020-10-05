Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Associated Capital Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 903.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. 11.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AC stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.80. The company had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,057. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average of $36.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.74 and a beta of 1.26. Associated Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 72.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

