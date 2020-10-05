Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 11.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AC traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,057. The company has a market capitalization of $808.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.74 and a beta of 1.26. Associated Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average of $36.51.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 72.50%.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.