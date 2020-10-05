ASOS (LON:ASC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5,548.00

ASOS plc (LON:ASC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,548 ($72.49) and last traded at GBX 5,438 ($71.06), with a volume of 330464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,264 ($68.78).

ASC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.48) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($77.09) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,650 ($47.69) to GBX 4,900 ($64.03) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ASOS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,623.18 ($60.41).

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,946.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,283.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and a PE ratio of 102.03.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

