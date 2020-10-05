ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.88.

ASGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of ASGN from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of ASGN stock traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $67.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $29.04 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.34.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. ASGN had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $936.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ASGN will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 13,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $952,418.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,833,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 16,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $1,225,410.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,283,884 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ASGN by 45.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in ASGN by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 34,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in ASGN by 1.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in ASGN by 2.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

