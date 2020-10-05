ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised ASE Technology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered ASE Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered ASE Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ASE Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.00.

ASE Technology stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.00. ASE Technology has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $5.70.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 5.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.1365 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,700,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 15.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 197,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 25,747 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 891,723.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,516,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,930 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 14.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 432,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 53,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASE Technology (ASX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.