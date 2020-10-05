Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Trading 26.7% Higher

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) shares traded up 26.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.09. 15,297,833 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,175% from the average session volume of 467,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11. The company has a market cap of $4.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, an ethical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, licensing, and commercializing cannabinoid therapeutic treatments. Its products pipeline includes ART12.11, a cannabidiol composition for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, stroke, and rare/orphan diseases; ART26.12, an endocannabinoid transport protein (FABP5) inhibitor for the treatment of breast cancer, prostate cancer, and neuropathic and nociceptive pain; and ART27.13 for the treatment of cancer and cachexia.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.