Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Trading 7.5% Higher

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) traded up 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.27 and last traded at $47.11. 1,121,767 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,478,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.82.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. TheStreet lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -186.52 and a beta of 1.64.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.76 million. On average, analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $2,067,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,655,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,794,049.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

