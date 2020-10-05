Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $156,583.50 in Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.50, for a total value of $156,583.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 1st, Marc Taxay sold 1,912 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $424,272.80.
- On Monday, August 3rd, Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.62, for a total value of $519,240.00.
Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $206.00. 479,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,018. Arista Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $156.63 and a 52-week high of $267.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.32 and a 200-day moving average of $214.34.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Arista Networks from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.62.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $619,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 178,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,196,000 after buying an additional 80,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
