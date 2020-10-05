Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $156,583.50 in Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.50, for a total value of $156,583.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Marc Taxay sold 1,912 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $424,272.80.

On Monday, August 3rd, Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.62, for a total value of $519,240.00.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $206.00. 479,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,018. Arista Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $156.63 and a 52-week high of $267.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.32 and a 200-day moving average of $214.34.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Arista Networks from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.62.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $619,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 178,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,196,000 after buying an additional 80,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

