Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) rose 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.61 and last traded at $18.59. Approximately 384,089 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 586,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average is $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.39). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 745.18%. The business had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.57 per share, for a total transaction of $107,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3,297.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,705,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,936,000 after buying an additional 2,625,945 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4,780.8% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,882,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,148 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 18,319.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 892,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,083,000 after purchasing an additional 887,758 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,892,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3,899.4% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 805,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,918,000 after purchasing an additional 784,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

