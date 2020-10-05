Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) shares rose 11.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 844,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 268% from the average daily volume of 229,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

RKDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Arcadia Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $30.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 175.11% and a negative net margin of 1,973.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences Inc will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 263.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

