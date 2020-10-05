Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Trading Up 7.9%

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) shares were up 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.26. Approximately 1,492,755 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 3,703,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABUS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $263.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,367,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,959.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,047,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 175,920 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 21.9% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 975,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 52.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 370,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 126,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 133.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 212,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 121,536 shares in the last quarter. 32.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

