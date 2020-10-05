Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.13% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARAV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. William Blair started coverage on Aravive in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aravive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

ARAV stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.04. 101,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,378. Aravive has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $15.62. The company has a market cap of $77.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 3.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aravive will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAV. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Aravive by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

