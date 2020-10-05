Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AQMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aqua Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Aqua Metals in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ AQMS opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $53.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. Aqua Metals has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.99.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 63.45% and a negative net margin of 842.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Aqua Metals by 15.4% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 732,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 97,722 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Aqua Metals by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

