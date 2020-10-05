Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will report $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.47. Aptiv reported earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aptiv from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on Aptiv from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $78.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.91.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 10.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Aptiv by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 267,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,879,000 after buying an additional 18,774 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 3.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,672,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 688,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,665,000 after purchasing an additional 96,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,473,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $270,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $3.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.03. 31,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,534. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.07. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $99.04.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

