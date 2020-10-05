Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Trading Up 12.9%

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) rose 12.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.92 and last traded at $3.77. Approximately 195,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 309,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

APTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

The company has a market cap of $177.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,764.55% and a negative return on equity of 49.15%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84 million. Research analysts predict that Aptinyx Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 5.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Aptinyx by 2,549.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

