Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AAOI has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Optoelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Craig Hallum raised Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Applied Optoelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.94.

AAOI stock opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.98. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.93 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 39.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 7,788 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $114,094.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,214 shares in the company, valued at $11,854,985.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $30,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,319,360.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,156 shares of company stock worth $533,855. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

