Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Trading 11.2% Higher

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) shares shot up 11.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.47. 381,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 668,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.
Several research firms have weighed in on AGTC. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Genetic Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.53.
The stock has a market capitalization of $141.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 232.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the second quarter valued at $64,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 147.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.
Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.