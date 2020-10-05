Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Shares Up 11.2%

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) shares shot up 11.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.47. 381,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 668,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGTC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Genetic Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.53.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $141.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). Analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies Corp will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 232.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the second quarter valued at $64,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 147.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.