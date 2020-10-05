Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AGTC. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.53.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $127.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.40. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $10.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.