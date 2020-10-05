Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $121.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Macquarie reissued a hold rating and issued a $66.60 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $77.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reissued a neutral rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.44.

AAPL opened at $113.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Apple has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1,959.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $536,884,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320,552 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Apple by 106.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,495,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,456,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,053 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Apple by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,800 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

