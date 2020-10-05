Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Short Interest Up 13.2% in September

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,220,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the August 31st total of 79,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 1.5% during the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. HSBC upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $96.25 to $73.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Apple from $97.50 to $111.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $88.75 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

AAPL stock opened at $113.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,959.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.21 and a 200-day moving average of $90.67. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. Equities analysts expect that Apple will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

