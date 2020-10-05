Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Trading 9% Higher

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) traded up 9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.04. 9,988,008 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 12,907,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho started coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.01.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $816.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 4.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $484.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.90 million. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 55.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business’s revenue was down 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 336.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

