Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATRS shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. BidaskClub raised Antares Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Thursday.

ATRS traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $2.99. 21,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,909. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $478.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.72.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.25 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 4.04%. Equities analysts expect that Antares Pharma will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRS. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,433 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

