ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Stock Position Lifted by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,372 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 195,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 440,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,284 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.53.

Shares of NLY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.27. 521,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,284,572. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.62. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $398.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 74.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.10%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

