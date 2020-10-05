Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ANIK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anika Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of ANIK opened at $36.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $512.84 million, a PE ratio of 58.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.93. Anika Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $75.71.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $30.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 million. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Loerop sold 1,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $43,726.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 92,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

