Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Up 9%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s share price shot up 9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.37. 571,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 892,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.
A number of research firms have commented on AVXL. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.42.
The firm has a market cap of $263.04 million, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.83% of the company’s stock.
Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.
