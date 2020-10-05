Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Up 9%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s share price shot up 9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.37. 571,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 892,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

A number of research firms have commented on AVXL. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

The firm has a market cap of $263.04 million, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

