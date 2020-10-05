Analyzing Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) and Marine Petroleum Trust (OTCMKTS:MARPS)

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) and Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Hugoton Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Marine Petroleum Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hugoton Royalty Trust and Marine Petroleum Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hugoton Royalty Trust N/A -11.77% -85.40% Marine Petroleum Trust 72.96% 60.74% 60.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hugoton Royalty Trust and Marine Petroleum Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hugoton Royalty Trust $5.32 million 0.98 -$370,000.00 N/A N/A Marine Petroleum Trust $790,000.00 4.41 $630,000.00 N/A N/A

Marine Petroleum Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hugoton Royalty Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Hugoton Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marine Petroleum Trust has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust and Marine Petroleum Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hugoton Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Marine Petroleum Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Marine Petroleum Trust beats Hugoton Royalty Trust on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. Hugoton Royalty Trust was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust (the Trust) is a royalty trust. The Trust is engaged in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico, under license agreements and amendments between the Trust’s predecessors and Chevron Corporation (Chevron) and its assignees. The Trust distributes all income, after paying its liabilities and obligations, to the unit holders during the months of March, June, September and December each year. The Trust’s subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation (MPC), holds title to interests in properties subject to the Trust’s interests that are situated offshore of Louisiana. MPC is engaged in the administration and collection of royalties. As of June 30, 2016, MPC held an overriding royalty interest equal to 0.75% of the value at the well of any oil, natural gas, or other minerals produced and sold from the leases. All aspects of MPC’s operations are conducted by third parties.

