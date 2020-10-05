Analyzing First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) and Wintrust Financial (NYSE:WTFC)

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) and Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Bancorp and Wintrust Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp $766.47 million 1.65 $167.38 million $0.75 7.71 Wintrust Financial $1.79 billion 1.41 $355.70 million $6.03 7.30

Wintrust Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp. Wintrust Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First Bancorp and Wintrust Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Wintrust Financial 0 3 6 0 2.67

First Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.11%. Wintrust Financial has a consensus price target of $51.63, suggesting a potential upside of 17.36%. Given First Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Bancorp is more favorable than Wintrust Financial.

Dividends

First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Wintrust Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Bancorp pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wintrust Financial pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Wintrust Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancorp and Wintrust Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp 13.71% 4.67% 0.78% Wintrust Financial 14.33% 7.63% 0.70%

Volatility & Risk

First Bancorp has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wintrust Financial has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.7% of First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Wintrust Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of First Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Wintrust Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wintrust Financial beats First Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations. The Commercial and Corporate Banking segment offers commercial real estate and construction loans, floor plan financing, and cash and business management services, as well as broker-dealer services. The Consumer (Retail) Banking segment provides auto, boat, and personal loans; credit cards; lines of credit; deposit products comprising interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and retail certificates of deposit (CDs); finance leasing and insurance services. The Mortgage Banking segment is involved in the origination, sale, and servicing of various residential mortgage loan products and related hedging activities; and acquisition and sale of mortgages in the secondary markets. The Treasury and Investments segment engages in the treasury and investment management activities, such as funding and liquidity management. The United States Operations segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as retail CDs; and residential mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, automobile loans, and term loans, as well as Internet banking, cash management, remote data capture, automated clearing house transaction services. The Virgin Islands Operations segment is involved in the consumer, commercial lending, and deposit-taking activities. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 46 branches in Puerto Rico, 11 branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands and British Virgin Islands, and 10 branches in the state of Florida. First BanCorp. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Santurce, Puerto Rico.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services. It also engages in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market; and provision of lending, deposits, and cash management services to condominium, homeowner, and community associations, as well as asset-based lending for middle-market companies. In addition, this segment offers loan and deposit services to mortgage brokerage companies; lending to restaurant franchisees; direct leasing; small business administration loans; commercial mortgages and construction loans; and financial solutions. It provides personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional customers. The Specialty Finance segment offers commercial and life insurance premiums financing for businesses and individuals; accounts receivable financing, value-added, and out-sourced administrative services; and other specialty finance services, as well as data processing of payrolls, billing, and cash management services to temporary staffing industry. The Wealth Management segment provides trust and investment, asset management, tax-deferred exchange services, securities brokerage, and retirement plan services. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 167 banking facilities and 222 ATMs. Wintrust Financial Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

