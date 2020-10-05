Analyzing Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) and Truxton (NASDAQ:TRUX)

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) and Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eagle Bancorp and Truxton, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25 Truxton 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eagle Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.52%. Given Eagle Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Eagle Bancorp is more favorable than Truxton.

Dividends

Eagle Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Truxton pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Eagle Bancorp pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Eagle Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.2% of Eagle Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Eagle Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Bancorp and Truxton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp 27.62% 10.54% 1.32% Truxton 31.65% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eagle Bancorp and Truxton’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp $455.33 million 2.02 $142.94 million $4.32 6.59 Truxton $31.63 million 4.12 $9.74 million N/A N/A

Eagle Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Truxton.

Volatility and Risk

Eagle Bancorp has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truxton has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp beats Truxton on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; residential mortgage loans; and real estate secured loans. In addition, it provides online and mobile banking services; other services, including cash management services, business sweep accounts, lock boxes, remote deposit captures, account reconciliation services, merchant card services, safety deposit boxes, and automated clearing house origination, as well as after-hours depositories and ATM services. Further, it provides commercial and retail insurance products through a referral arrangement. The company serves sole proprietorships, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations, associations, and individuals, as well as investors. It operates 20 banking offices comprising 6 in Suburban Maryland, 5 in the District of Columbia, and 9 in Northern Virginia. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Truxton

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposits; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, and loans to individuals. It also provides wealth management services, such as asset management, trust, financial and retirement planning, estate administration and planning, life insurance, and family office services, as well as treasury management services. The company was formerly known as NBT Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Truxton Corporation in May 2013. Truxton Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

