Analyzing DNAPrint Genomics (OTCMKTS:DNAG) & Precigen (OTCMKTS:PGEN)

DNAPrint Genomics (OTCMKTS:DNAG) and Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get DNAPrint Genomics alerts:

70.3% of Precigen shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.7% of Precigen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares DNAPrint Genomics and Precigen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNAPrint Genomics N/A N/A N/A Precigen -321.21% -105.68% -25.27%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DNAPrint Genomics and Precigen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNAPrint Genomics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Precigen $90.72 million 7.70 -$322.32 million ($0.88) -4.44

DNAPrint Genomics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Precigen.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for DNAPrint Genomics and Precigen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNAPrint Genomics 0 0 0 0 N/A Precigen 0 0 2 0 3.00

Precigen has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 168.54%.

Risk and Volatility

DNAPrint Genomics has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precigen has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About DNAPrint Genomics

DNAPrint Genomics, Inc. engages in the research and development of genomics-based products and services for biomedical and forensics. The company was founded by Tony N. Frudakis on January 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc. engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies. The company also offers UltraVector platform that enables design and assembly of gene programs that facilitate control over the quality, function, and performance of living cells; and RheoSwitch inducible gene switch that provides quantitative dose-proportionate regulation of the amount and timing of target protein expression. In addition, it provides AttSite Recombinases, which allows stable, targeted gene integration and expression; LEAP automated platform to identify and purify cells of interest, such as antibody expressing cells and stem cells; ActoBiotics platform for targeted in situ expression of proteins and peptides from engineered microbes; and AdenoVerse technology platform for tissue specificity and target selection. The company serves the health, food, energy, and environment markets. Precigen, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Ares Trading S.A.; Oragenics, Inc.; Intrexon T1D Partners, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; Genopaver, LLC; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Persea Bio, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; Harvest start-up entities; and Surterra Wellness. The company was formerly known as Intrexon Corporation and changed its name to Precigen, Inc. in January 2020. Precigen, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for DNAPrint Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNAPrint Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.