Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ):

10/2/2020 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $422.00 to $449.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/2/2020 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $385.00 to $445.00.

10/1/2020 – Domino’s Pizza is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2020 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $415.00 to $430.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/30/2020 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $407.00 to $423.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/24/2020 – Domino’s Pizza had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $445.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2020 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $440.00 to $450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/17/2020 – Domino’s Pizza had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $435.00 price target on the stock.

9/11/2020 – Domino’s Pizza was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $445.00.

8/11/2020 – Domino’s Pizza was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $403.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Domino's have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The decline can be primarily attributed to the coronavirus induced woes. Owing to the pandemic, markets in France, Spain, New Zealand, Panama and several others were completely closed, while markets in India and Saudi Arabia were temporarily shut down. Also, the company’s high debt level remains a major headwind to tide over the ongoing crisis. However, the company is investing heavily in technology-driven initiatives like digital ordering to boost sales. Also, its digital loyalty program Piece of the Pie Rewards, continues to contribute significantly to traffic gains. The extended ways to order a pizza has thus kept Domino’s at the forefront of digital ordering and customer convenience. Earnings estimates for 2020 have increased over the past 30 days.”

Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $8.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $424.94. 1,013,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,014. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.50 and a 12-month high of $435.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.24.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $106,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,684,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,818 shares of company stock worth $10,125,287. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 22.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 120,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 50.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

