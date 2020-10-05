Analysts Set Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Price Target at $19.22

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.22.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Yext from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Yext from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.41. 22,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Yext has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.05.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $198,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,517.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 6,800 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 147,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 382,775 shares of company stock worth $6,370,647. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in Yext by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,517,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,987,000 after buying an additional 303,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Yext by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,022,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,860,000 after purchasing an additional 872,904 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Yext by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,363,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,222,000 after purchasing an additional 514,525 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Yext by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,607,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,143,000 after purchasing an additional 515,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 25.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,269,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,394 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

