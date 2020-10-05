Analysts Set X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) Target Price at $17.75

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XFOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,251. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $107.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.45. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Research analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, insider Renato Skerlj sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $46,963.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $76,704.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,642 shares of company stock valued at $298,887 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XFOR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 254.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 178.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.