Analysts Set US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Price Target at $24.67

Shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Concrete from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of US Concrete in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on shares of US Concrete from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USCR. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in US Concrete in the second quarter worth about $7,045,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 707.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 158,885 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 3,819.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 130,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 133,664 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 52.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after buying an additional 100,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 519.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 114,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 95,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCR traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.66. 9,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.66 million, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. US Concrete has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $55.29.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $1.09. US Concrete had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that US Concrete will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

