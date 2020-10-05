Analysts Set Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) PT at $11.50

Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

TPCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Tribune Publishing in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th.

TPCO stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.08. 672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,828. The company has a market cap of $431.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tribune Publishing has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $13.86.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.31. Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $183.10 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Tribune Publishing will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPCO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

