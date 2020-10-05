Analysts Set Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Price Target at $40.20

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.20.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

ROL traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.71. 39,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,471. Rollins has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $57.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.80 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day moving average of $45.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rollins will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.3% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

