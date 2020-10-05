Analysts Set Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) PT at CHF 51.27

Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 50.78.

LHN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 58 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a CHF 49 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 53 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 61 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 47 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Lafargeholcim has a 52 week low of CHF 50.40 and a 52 week high of CHF 60.

Lafargeholcim Company Profile

