Analysts Set Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) PT at $62.75

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.75.

FVRR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock.

FVRR stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.56. 35,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,366. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.55 and its 200 day moving average is $73.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $158.71.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.54 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 15.97%. Fiverr International’s quarterly revenue was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter valued at about $751,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter worth about $2,036,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 50.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 393,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 131,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

