Analysts Set ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) Target Price at $19.90

ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.90.

Several research firms have issued reports on ECOM. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $18.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th.

ECOM traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $15.01. 5,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,304. The firm has a market cap of $432.29 million, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.02. ChannelAdvisor has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $22.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.36.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.32 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 17.00%. ChannelAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 10,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $158,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 77,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Spitz sold 87,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $1,160,817.00. Insiders have sold 303,216 shares of company stock worth $4,734,732 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 506,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 191,750 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 173,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 23,933 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 247.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 324,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 231,025 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 38,949 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

