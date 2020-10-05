Analysts Set Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) PT at $9.38

Shares of Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDMO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th.

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $7.61. 2,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,201. Avid Bioservices has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.50 million, a PE ratio of -53.64 and a beta of 2.26.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 3,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $25,339.04. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,322.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

