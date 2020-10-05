Analysts Expect US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) will report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.26. US Xpress Enterprises posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 733.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover US Xpress Enterprises.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $422.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.27 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on USX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of US Xpress Enterprises from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. US Xpress Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of USX stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $8.85. 4,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,879. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. US Xpress Enterprises has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $425.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.26.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $140,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 10,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $114,256.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,331. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 542.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in US Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in US Xpress Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

