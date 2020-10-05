Analysts Expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.93. IPG Photonics reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $149.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.10, for a total transaction of $918,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,041,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.74, for a total transaction of $1,301,881.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,124 over the last 90 days. 34.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 124.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 418.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.03. 3,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,286. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.94 and a beta of 1.54. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $98.04 and a 12 month high of $184.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 8.11.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

