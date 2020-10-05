Analysts Expect Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.20 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will post $20.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.10 million. Chemung Financial posted sales of $20.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year sales of $81.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.80 million to $82.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $81.10 million, with estimates ranging from $80.70 million to $81.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chemung Financial.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.78. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $20.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHMG shares. ValuEngine lowered Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chemung Financial in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemung Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Chemung Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of CHMG traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,807. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $46.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemung Financial (CHMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.