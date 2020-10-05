Analysts Anticipate Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) to Announce $2.65 EPS

Analysts expect Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) to announce earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.77. Prudential Financial reported earnings per share of $3.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year earnings of $9.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.29 to $9.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $12.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Prudential Financial.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.82.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.68. The stock had a trading volume of 82,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.03, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.00. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 960,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,506,000 after acquiring an additional 229,400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 547,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,338,000 after acquiring an additional 53,154 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 638,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,912,000 after acquiring an additional 51,761 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 67,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prudential Financial (PRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.