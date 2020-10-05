Analysts Anticipate PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) to Announce $1.78 EPS

Analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.31. PNC Financial Services Group posted earnings of $2.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year earnings of $13.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.35 to $14.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $8.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PNC Financial Services Group.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($2.78). The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.77.

PNC traded up $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.49. The company had a trading volume of 65,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,591. The company has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26. PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.