Analysts Anticipate New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. New Residential Investment reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $115.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.87 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 74.42% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%.

NRZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on New Residential Investment from $17.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other news, Director Alan L. Tyson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $77,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 149,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,499.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,184,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,811,000 after acquiring an additional 664,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,388,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,006,000 after purchasing an additional 591,625 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,891,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,518 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,179,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,621,000 after purchasing an additional 203,769 shares during the period. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRZ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.30. 194,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,830,476. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 18.43%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

