Analysts Anticipate ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to post sales of $4.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.24 billion. ManpowerGroup posted sales of $5.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year sales of $17.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.86 billion to $17.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.76 billion to $19.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAN shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.36.

Shares of MAN stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.69. The stock had a trading volume of 336,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $49.57 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAN. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.5% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 34,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

