Analysts Anticipate Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to post sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the highest is $1.36 billion. Big Lots reported sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year sales of $6.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. Big Lots had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Big Lots from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Big Lots from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NYSE BIG traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,695. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $819,750.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Big Lots by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Big Lots by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Big Lots by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 3.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

