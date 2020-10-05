Analysts Anticipate Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) to Announce -$3.29 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) will post earnings per share of ($3.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($5.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($13.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.11) to ($12.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($11.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.59) to ($8.66). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bellicum Pharmaceuticals.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of BLCM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.43. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,714. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $27.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $396,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include Rivo-cel that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve hematopoietic stem cell transplantation outcomes in the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including leukemias, lymphomas, and inherited blood disorders; and BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

